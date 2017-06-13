Improbable Research Podcast, Installment 1

Every day was Father's Day for Ismael the Bloodthirsty, the emperor of Morocco, who reportedly fathered 888 children. But in this inaugural episode, Ig Nobel Prize-winning biologist Lisa Oberzaucher tells why Moulay quite possibly had lots more than that. Recorded at Imperial College London.

PEOPLE IN THIS EPISODE

Marc Abrahams, founder of the Ig Nobel Prize ceremony, and editor of the magazine Annals of Improbable Research

Dr. Elizabeth Oberzaucher, Ig Nobel Prize winner (mathematics, 2015), biologist based at the University of Vienna, Austria and at Ulm University, Germany.

RELATED STUDY

"The Case of Moulay Ismael-Fact or Fancy?" Elisabeth Oberzaucher and Karl Grammer, PLOS ONE, vol. 9, no. 2, 2014, e85292.