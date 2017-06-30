Energy efficiency is the name of the game in a series of videos produced by the Better Buildings initiative at the U.S. Department of Energy. In the third edition of the “Better Buildings Challenge SWAP”, public officials from Boston and Atlanta discuss their approach energy efficiency and swap places to help each other find ways to be more efficient. Bonus videos are also included to discuss key questions like “how can we pay for energy efficiency projects”?





For those who missed the previous episodes, you can also check out:

SWAP 1: Hilton Worldwide and Whole Foods Market (here) SWAP 2: the U.S. Air Force Academy and U.S. Naval Academy (here)

Happy viewing!